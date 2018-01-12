Reports: University of Arizona has not offered coaching job to anyone

The University of Arizona may be close to hiring a football coach, but who that will be is still up in the air.

According to Anthony Gimino of the Wildcats Report, the school has not hired anyone and is still in discussions with at least two coaches.

Whether you love the idea or hate the idea, Ken Niumatalolo hasn't been hired yet by Arizona and discussions with two other coaches are ongoing today, per source. — Anthony Gimino (@AGWildcatReport) January 12, 2018

Wildcat Authority's Jason Scheer reported earlier Friday, Jan. 12, UA had offered the job to Navy's Ken Niumatalolo on Thursday, Jan. 11.

Scheer said Niumatalolo has not accepted the job nor has he told his team about it.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg also dispelled the notion the school had picked a coach.

Arizona has not offered its head-coaching position to any candidates, nor have any negotiations started, according to a source close to the search process. Candidate interviews are still taking place. These things can move quickly but nothing is done,... https://t.co/Pb4eh3e8ea — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 12, 2018

Other names mentioned in the search include UA interim head coach Marcel Yates, Wildcats Director of Player Development Chuck Cecil, former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin, former LSU coach Les Miles, former UCLA coach Rick Neuheisel, current Florida Atlantic coach Lane Kiffin, former Oregon coach Mark Helfrichn and former University of Tennessee coach Butch Jones.

Niumatalolo has been the Midshipmen's head coach for the past decade, compiling an overall record of 84-48 including 18-6 in the American Athletic Conference.

Sumlin was fired in November after six years as head coach of Texas A&M. During his time leading the Aggies, he compiled a 51-26 record, going 25-23 in conference play. He was named SEC Coach of the Year in his first season (2012) when he guided A&M to an 11-2 record, including a win over top-ranked Alabama and a Cotton Bowl victory. His quarterback, freshman Johnny Manziel, won the Heisman Trophy that same year. Sumlin never had a losing season in College Station.

Prior to A&M, Sumlin was the head coach of the University of Houston where, in three seasons, he accumulated a 35-17 record, going 24-8 in Conference USA play. Sumlin was named conference Coach of the Year twice, in both 2009 and 2011. He won the conference championship those same two years.

The new coach will replace Rich Rodriguez, who served as head coach for the past six seasons. Arizona finished 2017 with three straight losses, finishing with a 7-6 record.

Rodriguez was fired Jan. 2, one week after his former administrative assistant Melissa Wilhelmsen filed a notice of claim with the state attorney general's office alleging Rodriguez ran a hostile workplace.

In October, the University's Office of Institutional Equity retained outside counsel to investigate allegations made by Wilhelmsen.

That investigation did not find enough to fire Rodriguez, but the university said it became concerned with the "climate and direction" of the program.

