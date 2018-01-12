Help name the new PCSD Crisis Response Canines - Tucson News Now

Help name the new PCSD Crisis Response Canines

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Two new Crisis Response Canines for PCSD. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Two new Crisis Response Canines for PCSD. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

There are two new members to the Pima County Sheriff's Department Crisis Response team, puppies!  

PCSD is welcoming the two pups, a brother and sister, thanks to a generous donation from Cenpatico Integrated Care. 

The two new Crisis response team pups will undergo training before they can begin their new jobs, which in addition to basic obedience they will learn the ins and outs of being therapy dogs. They will be assigned to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.  

Those interested in helping name the pups will need to go to the Pima County Sheriff's Department Facebook page, by clicking here and leaving their suggestion in the comments below the PCSD post.  

PCSD will be accepting names until Friday, Jan. 19 at 5 p.m., with the winning names revealed soon after.  According to PCSD if two or more people suggest the same name, the person who suggested the name first will be declared the winner.  

Winning names will receive a meet and greet with these cute pups, and some PCSD swag. 

