Report: Arizona one of worst places to raise a family

Arizona is one of the worst states in the country to raise a family, according to a WalletHub ranking.

The study, released Monday, Jan. 8, ranks the states across four metrics -- activities for families, health and safety, education and childcare, affordability and socio-economics.

Arizona was ranked 40th but our neighbor to the east, New Mexico, was dead last. California was 10th and Nevada was 41st.

The top five states were Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Dakota and Vermont.

The bottom five were almost all in the South -- Louisiana, West Virginia, Alabama, Mississipppi and New Mexico.

Read more about the study HERE.

WANT MORE? Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.