CBP K9 finds men hiding in trunk of Phoenix teen's car

Police said Steven Castillo, 18, was arrested Friday, Jan. 12 for bringing a gun onto the Pueblo High campus.
A man in his 60s robbed a credit union near the Tucson Mall Friday, Jan. 12, city police said.
Daniel George Brewster is wanted for failure to appear for trial on 15 counts of Child Molestation at the Pima County Superior Court on November 25, 1992. He was convicted of these charges in absentia, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshal's Service.
The Sahuarita Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a suspect in an armed robbery that took place on Thursday, Jan. 11.
The 28-year-old man yelled something about his headset being broken, grabbed a gun and started shooting, police said.
Documents show that FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big stashes of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties...
Documents show that FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big stashes of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties and online accounts.
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.
Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.
