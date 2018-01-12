CBP K9 finds men hiding in trunk of Phoenix teen's car

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection canine helped stop a human smuggling attempt on Thursday, Jan. 11 at the immigration checkpoint on State Route 80 near Tombstone.

According to a CBP news release, agents working the immigration checkpoint pulled a Hyundai Elantra for secondary inspection after a CBP canine alerted to a scent it was trained to detect.

Two men, both from Mexico were found hiding in the trunk.

The driver and passenger, both 19 year olds from Phoenix and the two men hiding in the trunk, were taken into custody and transported to the Willcox Station.

The two men from Mexico have been processed for immigration violations, while the Phoenix teens are facing human smuggling charges.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.