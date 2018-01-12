Sahuarita police asking for help identifying suspect in armed robbery

The Sahuarita Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a suspect in an armed robbery that took place on Thursday, Jan. 11.

SPD responded to the report of an armed robbery at 8:50 p.m. Thursday at the Safeway Gas Station in the 1300 block of West Duval Mine Road. When officers arrived at the scene they learned that a male had entered the store and demanded money at gunpoint.

The on-duty clerk, and only occupant of the gas station at the time, complied with the request. According to an SPD news release the suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of money, the clerk was not injured.

The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, of an unknown age, he may have been wearing dark pants and a light-colored hoodie-type sweat shirt. The suspect was wearing the hood up and covering his head.

According to the release there is no other suspect information available.

Anyone with about this incident is asked to call 911 or the Sahuarita Police Department Tip Line at 502-344-7847 to leave their information. Tips can be left anonymously.

