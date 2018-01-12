Police: Man in late 60s robbed credit union near Tucson Mall

Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at a credit union near the Tucson Mall on Friday, Jan. 12. (Source: Google Maps)

A man in his late 60s robbed a credit union near the Tucson Mall Friday, Jan. 12, city police said.

The Tucson Police Department said the man walked into the Pyramid Federal Credit Union on Oracle Road around 4 p.m.

"The suspect was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the teller," the TPD said in a news release. "He was given an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen running from the bank on foot."

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said there were no injuries

The suspect is 6-foot with a thin build. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

