UPDATE: 80-year-old armed robbery suspect has a checkered past

A wild chase along Valley freeways Wednesday morning ended in a violent chase in Tempe. A suspect in a red car began speeding along the freeways just before 10 a.m.
Robert Francis Krebs, 80, will be held in jail until his trial for the armed robbery of a Tucson credit union in January.
According to the Tucson Unified School District, the threat was deemed not credible, but there will be extra security around the shared campus of Rincon and University high schools on Wednesday morning.
The man accused of running a house of prostitution at a massage parlor on Tucson's northwest side has been sentenced to probation.
Night Court participants will be able to: quash a warrant, create an affordable payment plan, reinstate their driver's license, and schedule a new court date.
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.
The big cat used to roam most every state east of the Mississippi River, from the Canadian border and as far south as South Carolina and parts of Tennessee.
The Justice Department is again ramping up pressure on cities seeking public safety grants to prove they are cooperating with immigration authorities.
