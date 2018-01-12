UPDATE: 80-year-old armed robbery suspect has a checkered past

Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at a credit union near the Tucson Mall on Friday, Jan. 12. (Source: Google Maps)

The Tucson Police Department said this man robbed a credit union near the Tucson Mall Friday, Jan. 12. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

The Tucson Police Department said this man robbed a credit union near the Tucson Mall Friday, Jan. 12. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

TPD arrested 80-year-old Robert Francis Krebs in connection an armed robbery at the Pyramid Federal Credit Union on Oracle Road. (Source: Tucson Police Department).

The elderly man accused of robbing a Tucson credit union earlier this year will be held in jail until trial, a judge ruled on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The judge said Robert Francis Krebs is a risk for skipping out on court dates.

Last summer, the 80-year-old Krebs completed a prison sentence for a 1981 bank robbery near Orlando, Florida.

He violated his probation from Florida by failing to inform authorities of his whereabouts, according to the Associated Press.

He has 1966 conviction in Chicago for embezzlement and convictions for theft and armed robbery in Arizona.

Attorney Jorge Leonardo Costales, who represents Krebs, didn't immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment on behalf of his client.

The Tucson Police Department said an armed Krebs robbed the Pyramid Federal Credit Union on Oracle Road Friday, Jan. 12.

Krebs fled the scene on foot but was later arrested thanks to a tip from an employee at a local-area hotel.

Krebs was booked into the Pima County Jail on two counts of armed robbery.

Krebs was also a suspect in a $3.3 million robbery that occurred back in the 1980s at the First National Bank of Arizona in Tucson. At the time it was the largest bank heist in U.S. history. According to a UPI article he escaped Arizona law enforcement on his way to a lie detector test.

His criminal past goes back even further than the 80s though, according to the UPI article Krebs was arrested in 1965 by Scotland Yard after questioning him about his passport. At the time authorities in Illinois were searching for him in connection to the robbery of Manufacturers National Bank, where more than $72,000 was reportedly stolen.

WANT MORE? Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.