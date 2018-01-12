PACC waives adoption fees during 'Love Knows No Color' event

Looking for a new 'fur'ever friend? Here's your chance as the Pima Animal Care Center hosts "Love Knows No Color" adoption special, in tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Adoption fees for all pets at PACC will be waived starting immediately and last through Monday, Jan. 15.
The two new Crisis response team pups will undergo training before they can begin their new jobs, which in addition to basic obedience they will learn the ins and outs of being therapy dogs. They will be assigned to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.
The family had moved into a new home where they couldn’t keep the dog.
The fox, which drowned in a golf course pond it entered after the attack, was submitted for rabies testing.
Veterinarians are warning dog owners to be careful when they take their pet to the dog park, to get groomed, or boarded. The canine influenza, or the dog flu, is spreading throughout the country. According to reports (https://www.dogflu.com/outbreak-map), it is in 46 states. Dr. Sarah Carotenuto, a veterinarian with VCA Valley Animal Hospital and Emergency Center, said flu is spread through interactions with other dogs. She said, like the human flu...
