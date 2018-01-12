PACC waives adoption fees during 'Love Knows No Color' event

Looking for a new 'fur'ever friend? Here's your chance as the Pima Animal Care Center hosts "Love Knows No Color" adoption special, in tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Adoption fees for all pets at PACC will be waived starting immediately and last through Monday, Jan. 15.

"Doctor Martin Luther King Junior once said ‘Never, never be afraid to do what’s right, especially if the well-being of a person or animal is at stake. Society’s punishments are small compared to the wounds we inflict on our soul when we look the other way,’” PACC Director of Animal Services Kristen Auerbach said in a recent news release. "We hope the people of Pima County won’t look the other way but come down to PACC and find out for themselves that these animals have boundless love to give."

According to a PACC release there are 364 pets in the PACC main shelter at 4000 North Silverbell Road as of Friday, Jan. 12.

To find your new furry family member visit the shelter through 7 p.m. Friday night, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15.

All adopted pets will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped prior to going home with their new forever families. Adopters will also receive a voucher for a free or low-cost vet visit. The standard $18 licensing fee will still apply to all adult dogs.

