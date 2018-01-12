U.S. Marshals need help finding convicted child molester

What Daniel George Brewster looked like in the 90s. (Source: U.S. Marshals Service)

Daniel George Brewster is wanted for failure to appear for trial on 15 counts of Child Molestation at the Pima County Superior Court on November 25, 1992. He was convicted of these charges in absentia, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshal's Service.

He managed a day care in Tucson, in the early 1990s and was convicted of molesting several toddler-aged children under his care.

According to the news release, he has significant ties in the state and is believed to be living under an assumed identity. Brewster has also been featured on America's Most Wanted.

The photo provided is from the early 90s when Brewster was in his early 30s; in 2018 he would be 59 years old. Brewster is described as 6-foot, weighing 160 pounds with blue eyes, blonde/dirty blonde hair, when he was last seen. He also has a mole along his front collar bone line.

Brewster is fluent in Spanish and has worked as a teacher and mechanic in the past. He's described as being “very good with children” and a “people person”.

The U.S. Marshals Service is requesting any information pertaining to Brewster and his past or present whereabouts.

Anyone who knows Brewster, before or after his fugitive status, is also of investigative interest to the U.S. Marshals and they would like to speak with them and request that they come forward.

Think you know Daniel George Brewster or have any information that could be helpful in determining his whereabouts, please contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-800-336-0102 or dial 88-CRIME. You may remain anonymous.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.