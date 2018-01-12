TPD: Man in wheelchair hit crossing street near Pantano, 5th

A crash involving a man in a wheelchair and a vehicle has closed an area on the east side near Pantano and 5th, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman with the Tucson Police Department.

According to Dugan the man had been trying to cross the street when he was struck. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver stayed at the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid Pantano between Speedway and Broadway, and to use an alternate route if possible, as the area is expected to be closed for at least the next hour as TPD investigates.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.