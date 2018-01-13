US 191 from Morenci to Alpine won't face closure

A popular stretch of road between Morenci and Alpine could have faced closure.
On this stretch of US 191, traffic is few and far between. Around eighty cars a day hit the highway each day. That's about five cars an hour over a span of sixteen hours.
"When you get out in the mountains, you don't want bumper to bumper traffic," said Robert Craig Blacker.
He has always appreciated the little traffic on the road.
Blacker and his son, Charles Blacker, have hit the Coronado Trail for decades.
Together, they have fond memories of their time on the trail. The two often utilized the road to visit grandparents.
Last year, US 191 could have faced its demise. In October of last year, talk of its closure came about after a low volume route study by the Arizona Department of Transportation. The report stated the stretch of highway was expensive to maintain, especially for the little amount of travelers it sees daily. Its upkeep after a harsh winter costs hundreds of thousands of dollars.
After word spread of its possible future, locals stepped up to pledge their support.
"We always felt like Greenlee County is one of the best kept secrets in Arizona," said Richard Lunt, the District 3 Supervisor for Greenlee County.
Law enforcement went on the defense, rallying against the possible closure. Both Apache County and Greenlee County argued they were concerned about the safety of their citizens.
Officials with the AZ Department of Transportation came out saying there are no plans to close this road at all. If anything were to change, they would have to consult with the community first.
For now, locals and tourists alike can take in the scenery the area has to offer.
Drivers are asked to avoid Pantano between Speedway and Broadway, and to use an alternate route if possible, as the area is expected to be closed for at least the next hour as TPD investigates.
Drivers are asked to avoid Pantano between Speedway and Broadway, and to use an alternate route if possible, as the area is expected to be closed for at least the next hour as TPD investigates.
Police said Steven Castillo, 18, was arrested Friday, Jan. 12 for bringing a gun onto the Pueblo High campus.
Police said Steven Castillo, 18, was arrested Friday, Jan. 12 for bringing a gun onto the Pueblo High campus.
A man in his 60s robbed a credit union near the Tucson Mall Friday, Jan. 12, city police said.
A man in his 60s robbed a credit union near the Tucson Mall Friday, Jan. 12, city police said.
Daniel George Brewster is wanted for failure to appear for trial on 15 counts of Child Molestation at the Pima County Superior Court on November 25, 1992. He was convicted of these charges in absentia, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshal's Service.
Daniel George Brewster is wanted for failure to appear for trial on 15 counts of Child Molestation at the Pima County Superior Court on November 25, 1992. He was convicted of these charges in absentia, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshal's Service.
The Sahuarita Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a suspect in an armed robbery that took place on Thursday, Jan. 11.
The Sahuarita Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a suspect in an armed robbery that took place on Thursday, Jan. 11.
The 28-year-old man yelled something about his headset being broken, grabbed a gun and started shooting, police said.
The 28-year-old man yelled something about his headset being broken, grabbed a gun and started shooting, police said.
Documents show that FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big stashes of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties...
Documents show that FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big stashes of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties and online accounts.
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.
Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.