Soccer Shootout hits Tucson for 28th year

The 28th Annual Tucson Association of Realtors Shootout began Friday night with Parade of Teams and skills Olympics held at Kino Memorial Stadium!

This year 282 teams including 63 from out-of-state and three from Mexico are competing in the two-day event.

More than 5,000 players are taking part in 575+ games on 35 fields throughout the city.

The Soccer Shootout hosted by Fort Lowell Rush Soccer Club brings a $4 million economic impact to the local economy



Highlight Games once again this year will be played on both Saturday and Sunday at Kino North Stadium.

2018 Highlight Games

Saturday January 13, 2018

Game #504

9:15AM Hotspurs Premier 04 (CAS) vs. Classic FC Thunder (NM)

Game #032

10:30AM Tucson Mountain SFC Manchester City (AZ) vs. Rio Rapids Strikers FC Rio Rapids Strikers 04 (NM)

Game #125

11:45AM GYSA United 05 Girls Storm (AZ) vs. Tucson Aztecs FC Aztecs Elite 05 (AZ)

Game #033

1:00PM Paso Del Norte Miners FC 2004 (TXS) vs. Tucson TSA 04 Boys ECNL (AZ)

Game #011

3:30PM Tanque Verde SC 04 Boys Blue (AZ) vs. Paso Del Norte FC Dallas Lopez 2003 (TXS)

Game #004

5:30PM Yavapai Soccer 02B Roughriders (AZ) vs. Paso Norte Miners FC Adrian 2002 (TXS)

