UPDATE: Sahuarita Police identify man arrested in armed robbery

Police arrested a person in Sahuarita on Saturday in connection to an armed robbery on Thursday, Jan. 11.

The Sahuarita Police Department said officers executed a search warrant in 1000 block of Mowery Wash. Police said 50-year-old Daniel Acosta of Sahuarita was arrested in connection to a recent armed robbery at a gas station near a Sahuarita Safeway location. Officers were able to take Acosta into custody safely.

There were no reported injuries.

Evidence obtained during this investigation, which included surveillance video, lead to the identification of Acosta as the suspect, police said. Acosta was booked into the Pima County Jail on one count Armed Robbery, one count Aggravated Assault and one count Burglary and Kidnapping.

