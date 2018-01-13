FALSE ALARM: Ballistic missile threat alert sent to Hawaii phones was a mistake

A false ballistic missile threat alert was sent to Hawaii phones on Saturday morning, sending the state into a panic.

The Hawaii Emergency Management agency confirmed the alert was false, but did not say how the error was sent out.

The ballistic missile warning that was issued is a FALSE alarm. Repeat FALSE alarm. — Mayor Kirk Caldwell (@MayorKirkHNL) January 13, 2018

The alert sent people scrambling for shelters and their cars, and online for additional news.

Cell phones were overloaded while the Hawaii Emergency Management's website appeared to crash. As of 8:50 a.m., the website had not yet been restored online.

The false alert was sent about 8 a.m. and confirmed to be sent in error within about 15 minutes.

NO missile threat to Hawaii. — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 13, 2018

This story will be updated.

