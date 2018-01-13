Ballistic missile threat alert sent to Hawaii phones was a mista - Tucson News Now

breaking

FALSE ALARM: Ballistic missile threat alert sent to Hawaii phones was a mistake

(Image: Eris De La Cruz) (Image: Eris De La Cruz)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A false ballistic missile threat alert was sent to Hawaii phones on Saturday morning, sending the state into a panic.

The Hawaii Emergency Management agency confirmed the alert was false, but did not say how the error was sent out.

The alert sent people scrambling for shelters and their cars, and online for additional news.

Cell phones were overloaded while the Hawaii Emergency Management's website appeared to crash. As of 8:50 a.m., the website had not yet been restored online. 

The false alert was sent about 8 a.m. and confirmed to be sent in error within about 15 minutes.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly