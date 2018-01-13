Two dogs dead after house fire on Tucson's west side

As first responders searched for the source of flames at a fire on Tucson's west side, they found two dogs already dead inside in the home.

Crews from Tucson Fire Department responded to calls Saturday evening about a roof on fire in a neighborhood near Roger Road and Flowing Wells Road.

Firefighters arrived at the home in the 3900 block of North Pomona Road to find the main source of the flames coming from inside the house, according to a release from the department.

It stated that nearly two dozen firefighters had the kitchen fire under control 16 minutes after arriving on scene.

Two dogs didn't survive, but the person living there was not home at the home. That individual needs to stay somewhere else tonight, according to the release.

It stated a cause of the fire is still being investigated.

