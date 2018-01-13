Two dogs dead after house fire on Tucson's west side

A man wanted for sexual assault was arrested late Saturday night after he was spotted sleeping outside of the Park Place Mall, city police said.
A man wanted for sexual assault was arrested late Saturday night after he was spotted sleeping outside of the Park Place Mall, city police said.
The Wildcats complete the sweep of the Oregon schools to move to 4-1 on the Pac-12 season.
The Wildcats complete the sweep of the Oregon schools to move to 4-1 on the Pac-12 season.
As first responders searched for the source of flames at a fire on Tucson's west side, they found two dogs already dead inside in the home. Crews from Tucson Fire Department responded to calls Saturday evening about a roof on fire in a neighborhood near Roger Road and Flowing Wells Road.
As first responders searched for the source of flames at a fire on Tucson's west side, they found two dogs already dead inside in the home. Crews from Tucson Fire Department responded to calls Saturday evening about a roof on fire in a neighborhood near Roger Road and Flowing Wells Road.
Police arrested a person in Sahuarita on Saturday in connection to an armed robbery on Thursday, Jan. 11.
Police arrested a person in Sahuarita on Saturday in connection to an armed robbery on Thursday, Jan. 11.
Hawaii was woken up Saturday morning by a false ballistic missile threat alert sent to Hawaii phones.
Hawaii was woken up Saturday morning by a false ballistic missile threat alert sent to Hawaii phones.
The standoff between a gunman who is holding a 10-year-old boy hostage and police is entering hour 15, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.
The standoff between a gunman who is holding a 10-year-old boy hostage and police is entering hour 15, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.