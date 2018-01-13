WANTED: Tucson sexual assault suspect captured

A man wanted for sexual assault was arrested late Saturday night after he was spotted sleeping outside of the Park Place Mall, city police said.
The Coconino County Sheriff's Office has released jail phone calls made between Charlie Malzahn, a suspected murderer, and a deceased victim Cathryn Gorospe.
Police said Steven Castillo, 18, was arrested Friday, Jan. 12 for bringing a gun onto the Pueblo High campus.
A man in his 60s robbed a credit union near the Tucson Mall Friday, Jan. 12, city police said.
The standoff between a gunman who is holding a 10-year-old boy hostage and police is entering hour 15, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.
