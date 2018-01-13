WANTED: Tucson sexual assault suspect captured - Tucson News Now

WANTED: Tucson sexual assault suspect captured

By Tucson News Now Staff
Carl Anthony Parris (Source: Tucson Police Department) Carl Anthony Parris (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The man wanted for sexual assault was arrested late Saturday night after he was spotted sleeping outside of the Park Place Mall, city police said.

The Tucson Police Department said a mall security guard learned out about Carl Anthony Parris, 26, through news reports on social media.

The security guard saw Parris sleeping and told a police office who was working at the mall.

The TPD said Parris sexually assaulted a female security guard at a housing complex near the University of Arizona early Saturday morning.

Between the victim's statement and evidence collected at the scene, detectives determined Parris was the suspect.

The TPD issued a news release at 10 p.m. Saturday night and Tucson News Now quickly sent out an app alert and posted the story on Facebook and Twitter. Parris was found less than an hour later.

The TPD said Parris is extremely dangerous and warned the public not to approach him.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and is now with her family, according to the TPD.

