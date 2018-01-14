Strome's power performance keeps Tucson atop Pacific Division

The Wildcats complete the sweep of the Oregon schools to move to 4-1 on the Pac-12 season.
The Wildcats complete the sweep of the Oregon schools to move to 4-1 on the Pac-12 season.
Anthony Cusanelli scored four goals this weekend as the Wildcats beat the Utes 7-3 and 6-4
Anthony Cusanelli scored four goals this weekend as the Wildcats beat the Utes 7-3 and 6-4
All-Star Dylan Strome scored twice on the power play Saturday night, as Tucson overcame an early 2-0 deficit to beat San Diego 4-2.
All-Star Dylan Strome scored twice on the power play Saturday night, as Tucson overcame an early 2-0 deficit to beat San Diego 4-2.
Chris Paul scored 25 points to lead six Houston players in the double figures and the Rockets, still without injured James Harden, rolled past the Phoenix Suns 112-95 on Friday night.
Chris Paul scored 25 points to lead six Houston players in the double figures and the Rockets, still without injured James Harden, rolled past the Phoenix Suns 112-95 on Friday night.
Shannon Evans scored seven of his 22 points in a late 10-0 run and No. 11 Arizona State held on to beat Oregon State 77-75 on Saturday.odi
Shannon Evans scored seven of his 22 points in a late 10-0 run and No. 11 Arizona State held on to beat Oregon State 77-75 on Saturday.odi