Strome's power performance keeps Tucson atop Pacific Division

All-Star Dylan Strome scored twice on the power play Saturday night, giving him his 15th and 16th goals of the season as Tucson overcame an early 2-0 deficit to beat San Diego 4-2.

Strome also added an assist later in the night, the sixth time this season he has had at least three points in a game.

Newly reacquired Laurent Dauphin recorded his first goal in just his second game with the Roadrunners after joining the team earlier this week.

Forward Michael Bunting scored an empty net tally late in the third to ice the victory, giving him three points in as many games.

Adin Hill stopped 31 of 33 shots, the second most saves in a game for him this season.

The Roadrunners (19-11-2-1) held Gull scoreless on seven power play chances.

Tucson returns to the ice Monday night at Tucson Arena to face the Gulls at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Tucson Roadrunners. All rights reserved.