13 Arizona Hockey completes sweep of Utah

13th ranked Arizona completed a weekend sweep of Utah with a 6-4 win Saturday night over Utah at Tucson Arena.

Arizona beat the Utes 7-3 on Friday night.

Anthony Cusanelli for the second straight game scored twice, giving him four goals for the weekend.

Nick Zellmer, Max Meyer, Orion Olsen, and Roy Grandov also had tallies for the Wildcats.

Saturday night was the The UA Hockey team’s 4th annual Pink the Rink cancer awareness fund raiser.

The event pulled in $15,000 for the University of Arizona Cancer Center

The Wildcats (19-7) play next in Tempe at Arizona State University on Wednesday night.

The next home games are January 19 and 20 at 7:30 pm against the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

