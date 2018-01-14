Southside Presbyterian Church serves homeless, turns to community for help

Southside Presbyterian Church has been serving the homeless through their kitchen for years. With a complete overhaul needed in the area, the South Tucson church has turned to the community for help.

Now a deacon at the church, Yvette Gonzalez has come to the church's kitchen for nearly five years.

After struggling with addiction, the space became her home. The people in it became her family.

"Brought out the good side of me. Coming from where I grew up to now. It's made me see life in a different way," said Gonzalez.

She spends many of her days working in the kitchen with a goal of helping others who need it most.

Gonzalez told Tucson News Now, "Twenty to fifty years from now, I see myself as one of those old ladies that are still here."

A timely theme, Gonzalez and the church look to often channel the values of Martin Luther King, Jr. The legendary man himself once visited Southside Presybterian.

"(We want) to create a community where all are welcomed and all are told they have value and dignity," said Southside Presbyterian Pastor Alison Harrington.

With more and more mouths to feed and limited space, times have gotten tough for the local church.

Harrington explained, "There's so much more that we'd be able to do for the homeless community if we had a better kitchen.

Last year the kitchen dished out around 30,000 meals to those hungry or homeless in Tucson. The church serves meals on Monday and Friday mornings. Harrington told TNN there's no space unused in the facilities during those times.

To accommodate, the kitchen is in need of a complete makeover.

Looking to the community for help, the church is only a third of the way to their $225,000 goal.

If you're interested in helping out, you may visit their website here.

