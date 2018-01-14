Southside Presbyterian Church serves homeless, turns to community for help

The University of Arizona has selected three-time national Coach of the Year finalist Kevin Sumlin to lead its football program.
A plan to memorialize a local legend in mariachi is underway and it's hitting all the right notes. A combined group of about 30 Sunnyside High School students and alumni have gathered together to form a super mariachi group and held their first rehearsal Sunday night, Jan. 14. At one time or another, they each performed under the guidance of their leader Refugio "Cuco" Del Cid, who taught mariachi in the Sunnyside Unified School District for more than 20 years.
Police arrested an 18-year-old woman after several cars were involved in a crash Saturday morning in Sahuarita. Talia Sanchez was the driver of one of the three cars, according to a release from the Sahuarita Police Department.
The Tucson Police Department said representatives at the Walmart location on 455 East Wetmore Road made the decision to evacuate its customers on Sunday after a reported threat made by a person towards the store.
Southside Presbyterian Church has been serving the homeless through their kitchen for years. With a complete overhaul needed in the area, the South Tucson church has turned to the community for help.
Police are investigating a double homicide in Charlotte Saturday night.
A gunman who held a small boy boy hostage in standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.
"A day most of us will never forget" is how Gov. David Ige described Saturday's false missile warning that triggered panic in the middle of the Pacific.
