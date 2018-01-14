ALL CLEAR: Police find nothing suspicious at Walmart on Wetmore near 1st Ave

Representatives at the Walmart location at 455 East Wetmore Road made the decision to evacuate the store Sunday evening after a reported threat towards the store, according to Tucson Police Department.

The evacuation was made by the store as a precaution, according to the department.

Police blocked off the entrances with caution tape.

Officers searched the store for anything potentially suspicious. As of 6:20 p.m., an update from officers on scene stated nothing was found and customers could return to the store.

Police have not located the person who made the threat.

Nobody was hurt during this situation.

