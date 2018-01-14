OFFICIAL: UA chooses Kevin Sumlin as head football coach

Kevin Sumlin comes to Tucson after six seasons at Texas A&M (photo courtesy: AP).

The University of Arizona has selected three-time national Coach of the Year finalist Kevin Sumlin to lead its football program, Director of Athletics Dave Heeke announced on Sunday.

“This is a tremendous day for Arizona Football and I am thrilled to welcome Kevin to our family,” said Heeke. “He is a proven winner who will have an immediate impact on not only our football program, but also on our department and University.”

Sumlin comes to Arizona after serving as the head football coach at Texas A&M University for the past six seasons, compiling a 51-26 record including three bowl victories.

He also served as the head coach at the University of Houston for four seasons, amassing a 35-17 record. In his 10 seasons as a head coach, Sumlin has amassed an 86-43 record and his teams have played in bowl games in nine of those seasons.

“I am humbled and honored to join the Arizona Family,” said Sumlin. We will win championships. We will represent Arizona with class and pride.”

The terms of Sumlin’s contract, which are subject to approval by the Arizona Board of Regents, will be available at the Tuesday introductory press conference.

You can read more about Sumlin’s hiring at ArizonaWildcats.com.

