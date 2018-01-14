Teen driver charged with several felonies after crash in Sahuarita

Police arrested an 18-year-old woman after several cars were involved in a crash Saturday morning in Sahuarita.

Talia Sanchez was the driver of one of the three cars, according to a release from the Sahuarita Police Department.

It stated officers determined she was at fault for the crash near the intersection of Via Puente Lindo and La Villita Road just before 10:30 a.m. They learned that she had drugs with her but no driver's license.

Sanchez has been charged with the following:

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Criminal property damage

DUI

Possession of prescription only drugs

The property damage charge is because of the damage done to the other cars, according to the SPD release.

It stated one person was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. That individual is expected to be okay.

WANT MORE? Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.