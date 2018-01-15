UPDATE: Newborn found in Tucson airport bathroom safe, healthy

Sunday night, Jan. 14 between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., someone found the baby boy clean and wrapped up, lying on a changing table, according to the Tucson Airport Authority.
TPD arrested 80-year-old Robert Francis Krebs in connection an armed robbery at the Pyramid Federal Credit Union on Oracle Road.
The Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) governing board is taking one more step towards reinstating a once-illegal program.
A plan to memorialize a local legend in mariachi is underway and it's hitting all the right notes. A combined group of about 30 Sunnyside High School students and alumni have gathered together to form a super mariachi group and held their first rehearsal Sunday night, Jan. 14.
When parks are free on Martin Luther King Day, there’s no shortage of people around. When there’s talk of a fee increase, everyone’s got an opinion. Now Saguaro National Park is looking for yours.
Hawaii's agency in charge of protecting people is now the target of death threats following Saturday's missile alert error.
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.
