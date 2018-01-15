UPDATE: Newborn found in Tucson airport bathroom safe, healthy

The baby was found in a restroom outside Tucson Airport security checkpoints. (Source: KOLD News 13)

A newborn, who was abandoned in a bathroom at Tucson International Airport, is safe and healthy, according to first responders.

Sunday night, Jan. 14 between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., someone found the baby boy clean and wrapped up, lying on a changing table, according to the Tucson Airport Authority.

Chief of Public Safety John Ivanoff said he hasn't seen anything like this in the nearly 30 years he's been on the job.

"It only happened last night so we're at the very beginning of trying to figure this thing out," he said.

They're investigating what happened to the baby's mother. Ivanoff said, technically, the woman could face criminal charges, but he's not worried about that right now. He said the priority is finding her and finding her some help.

"My main concern is to make sure she's OK," said Ivanoff. "She's out there, somewhere."

Paul Nathe, with Tucson Airport Fire Department, reached out to Arizona Safe Baby Haven in the fall of 2017. He wanted to update the department's training and understanding of the Safe Haven law.

He said the nonprofit provided helpful material and now the department has a Safe Haven sign hanging on its front door.

There are no similar signs at the airport itself. Nathe said there are talks now of adding some signage around Tucson International.

"So that we don't have a repeat of last night," he said. "Instead they can bring the child directly to us or call us, so that we can respond to them and make sure there is no break in care for the child and themselves."

Damien Johnson, executive director of the Arizona Safe Baby Haven Foundation, said 40 newborns have been helped through Safe Haven locations across the state since the law went into effect in 2001.

He said the foundation doesn't have good records of abandonment cases because they are usually private matters.

Johnson said abandoned newborns are provided medical attention and connected with adoption agencies or foster homes. The process is similar for Safe Haven babies, but they're typically adopted by their new families in 24 hours, according to Johnson.

Arizona is a "safe haven" state, meaning parents can drop off newborn children at designated Safe Haven locations:

staffed fire stations

hospitals

licensed adoption agencies

private welfare agencies

churches

The last three locations need some sort of signage denoting they are Safe Havens.

Parents can remain anonymous but they will need to answer some questions about the newborn and its health and background in order to better care for it.

There have been a lot of questions after last night. If you feel you are unable to care for your newborn, there is a safe option. All TFD fire stations are a #SafeHaven #Tucson #Arizona pic.twitter.com/rz06LzwmLD — Tucson Fire PIO (@TucsonFirePIO) January 15, 2018

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.