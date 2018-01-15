National parks waive entrance fees for MLK Day

A newborn was found in a restroom at Tucson International Airport on Sunday night.
A newborn was found in a restroom at Tucson International Airport on Sunday night.
The National Park Service is waiving entrance fees to parks in honor of Martin Luther King Day.
The National Park Service is waiving entrance fees to parks in honor of Martin Luther King Day.
The University of Arizona has selected three-time national Coach of the Year finalist Kevin Sumlin to lead its football program.
The University of Arizona has selected three-time national Coach of the Year finalist Kevin Sumlin to lead its football program.
A plan to memorialize a local legend in mariachi is underway and it's hitting all the right notes. A combined group of about 30 Sunnyside High School students and alumni have gathered together to form a super mariachi group and held their first rehearsal Sunday night, Jan. 14. At one time or another, they each performed under the guidance of their leader Refugio "Cuco" Del Cid, who taught mariachi in the Sunnyside Unified School District for more than 20 years.
A plan to memorialize a local legend in mariachi is underway and it's hitting all the right notes. A combined group of about 30 Sunnyside High School students and alumni have gathered together to form a super mariachi group and held their first rehearsal Sunday night, Jan. 14.
Police arrested an 18-year-old woman after several cars were involved in a crash Saturday morning in Sahuarita. Talia Sanchez was the driver of one of the three cars, according to a release from the Sahuarita Police Department.
Police arrested an 18-year-old woman after several cars were involved in a crash Saturday morning in Sahuarita. Talia Sanchez was the driver of one of the three cars, according to a release from the Sahuarita Police Department.
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.
The federal government says grass and guns don't mix, and that is putting gun owners who use marijuana in a potentially uncomfortable position.
The federal government says grass and guns don't mix, and that is putting gun owners who use marijuana in a potentially uncomfortable position.
Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.
Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.
A gunman who held a small boy hostage in a standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.
A gunman who held a small boy hostage in a standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.
Ford will market the Ranger as a vehicle for urban adventurers. It has a terrain management system that automatically adjusts the transmission and vehicle controls for driving in snow, mud or sand.
Ford will market the Ranger as a vehicle for urban adventurers. It has a terrain management system that automatically adjusts the transmission and vehicle controls for driving in snow, mud or sand.
The robber got away with the cash register, climbing back out through the drive-thru window with it in hand.
The robber got away with the cash register, climbing back out through the drive-thru window with it in hand.
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.
"A day most of us will never forget" is how Gov. David Ige described Saturday's false missile warning that triggered panic in the middle of the Pacific.
"A day most of us will never forget" is how Gov. David Ige described Saturday's false missile warning that triggered panic in the middle of the Pacific.
A heartbroken Saints fan took to Twitter to show his outrage after The Saints lost to The Vikings Sunday night.
A heartbroken Saints fan took to Twitter to show his outrage after The Saints lost to The Vikings Sunday night.