National parks waive entrance fees for MLK Day - Tucson News Now

National parks waive entrance fees for MLK Day

By Tucson News Now Staff
The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington DC (Source: KOLD News 13) The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington DC (Source: KOLD News 13)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The National Park Service is waiving entrance fees to parks in honor of Martin Luther King Day.

That includes the Grand Canyon, Saguaro National Park and more than 400 national parks around the country.

Several parks are connected to the late Dr. King, including the Lincoln Memorial, where he gave his famous "I have a dream" speech.

