Man shot in head in South Tucson Sunday night

The shooting happened in an alley near East 30th Street and South Fourth Avenue. (Source: Google Maps)

A man was critically injured in a shooting in South Tucson on Sunday, Jan. 14.

According to Sgt. Bryce Gardner of the South Tucson Police Department, the shooting happened at about 6 p.m. in an alley near East 30th Street and South Fourth Avenue.

Gardner said the victim was shot in the head by another man.

No description of the suspect was immediately available.

Gardner said police are still investigating the incident.

