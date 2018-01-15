Man shot in head in South Tucson Sunday night

South Tucson police say the victim was shot in the head by another man. No description of the suspect was immediately available.
Tempe police are searching for a pair of suspects who stole five French bulldog puppies. The puppies are valued at $6,000 each.
Police arrested an 18-year-old woman after several cars were involved in a crash Saturday morning in Sahuarita. Talia Sanchez was the driver of one of the three cars, according to a release from the Sahuarita Police Department.
A man wanted for sexual assault was arrested late Saturday night after he was spotted sleeping outside of the Park Place Mall, city police said.
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.
The 46-year-old singer was reportedly at a recording studio in London.
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.
A gunman who held a small boy hostage in a standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.
Hawaii's agency in charge of protecting people is now the target of death threats following Saturday's missile alert error.
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.
Once again, the Castle High School community is grieving after one of its students was killed.
The father of the Duncan girl who was killed by a dog on Sunday has spoken publicly for the first time since it happened.
