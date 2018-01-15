Man shot in head in South Tucson Sunday night - Tucson News Now

breaking

Man shot in head in South Tucson Sunday night

By Tucson News Now Staff
The shooting happened in an alley near East 30th Street and South Fourth Avenue. (Source: Google Maps) The shooting happened in an alley near East 30th Street and South Fourth Avenue. (Source: Google Maps)
SOUTH TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A man was critically injured in a shooting in South Tucson on Sunday, Jan. 14.

According to Sgt. Bryce Gardner of the South Tucson Police Department, the shooting happened at about 6 p.m. in an alley near East 30th Street and South Fourth Avenue.

Gardner said the victim was shot in the head by another man.

No description of the suspect was immediately available.

Gardner said police are still investigating the incident.

