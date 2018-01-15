VIDEO: Car goes airborne, lands in second-story dental office

Two people escaped serious injury when the car they were in crashed into a building in California on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Authorities in Orange County, CA, said the car went airborne and was launched into a Santa Ana dental office after it hit a center divider. The sedan's front half was wedged inside the building and the back half hung out about 10 feet above a sidewalk.

Surveillance video from Aqua Motel, right next door to the dental office, captured the crash.

Officials say a small fire injured one person who managed to get out of the car unassisted. Authorities had to rescue the second person.

Investigators are trying to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

