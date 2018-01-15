VIDEO: Car goes airborne, lands in second-story dental office

Solid Grindz Hawaiian Barbecue is located at 2207 S. Craycroft Road (Next to Davis-Monthan AFB)
A newborn was found in a restroom at Tucson International Airport on Sunday night.
South Tucson police say the victim was shot in the head by another man. No description of the suspect was immediately available.
Investigators are trying to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.
The National Park Service is waiving entrance fees to parks in honor of Martin Luther King Day.
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.
The 46-year-old singer was reportedly at a recording studio in London.
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.
A gunman who held a small boy hostage in a standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.
Hawaii's agency in charge of protecting people is now the target of death threats following Saturday's missile alert error.
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.
Once again, the Castle High School community is grieving after one of its students was killed.
The father of the Duncan girl who was killed by a dog on Sunday has spoken publicly for the first time since it happened.
