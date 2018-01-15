What's For Lunch: Loco Moco - Solid Grindz Hawaiian Barbecue - Tucson News Now

What's For Lunch: Loco Moco - Solid Grindz Hawaiian Barbecue

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Loco Moco:


3 Scoops of White Rice 

1 Hamburger Patty 

2 Eggs

Topped with Gravy, Fried Onions

Solid Grindz Hawaiian Barbecue is located at 2207 S. Craycroft Road (Next to Davis-Monthan AFB) 

520-867-8040

Mon-Sat 10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

