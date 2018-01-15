What's For Lunch: Loco Moco - Solid Grindz Hawaiian Barbecue

Loco Moco:
3 Scoops of White Rice
1 Hamburger Patty
2 Eggs
Topped with Gravy, Fried Onions
Solid Grindz Hawaiian Barbecue is located at 2207 S. Craycroft Road (Next to Davis-Monthan AFB)
520-867-8040
Mon-Sat 10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Appleand Android devices.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
Solid Grindz Hawaiian Barbecue is located at 2207 S. Craycroft Road (Next to Davis-Monthan AFB)
Solid Grindz Hawaiian Barbecue is located at 2207 S. Craycroft Road (Next to Davis-Monthan AFB)
Firehouse Subs have a new sub on the menu, Pub Steak Sub.
Firehouse Subs have a new sub on the menu, Pub Steak Sub.
New Mexico Hatch Green Chile Chicken Posole Ingredients 1 2lbs pkg. BUENO® Posole 4 14oz cans chicken broth 4 quarts water 4 cups cooked shredded chicken meat 1 13oz BUENO® Hatch Autumn Roast® Green Chile 1 large onion ¼ cup butter unsalted pinch BUENO® Oregano 2 Tbsp. flour 2 tsp. flour 2 tsp. salt 1 tsp. BUENO® Ground Cumin pin...
New Mexico Hatch Green Chile Chicken Posole Ingredients 1 2lbs pkg. BUENO® Posole 4 14oz cans chicken broth 4 quarts water 4 cups cooked shredded chicken meat 1 13oz BUENO® Hatch Autumn Roast® Green Chile 1 large onion ¼ cup butter unsalted pinch BUENO® Oregano 2 Tbsp. flour 2 tsp. flour 2 tsp. salt 1 tsp. BUENO® Ground Cumin pin...
Mussels Siciliano
Mussels Siciliano
How about some tacos for the holidays? In the KOLD News 13 kitchen with is Maria Mazon from Boca Tacos y Tequila with Puerco Verde tacos.
How about some tacos for the holidays? In the KOLD News 13 kitchen with is Maria Mazon from Boca Tacos y Tequila with Puerco Verde tacos.
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.
Two parents were arrested after police discovered that 13 people were being held captive in their California home, shackled to beds with chains and padlocks in filthy conditions, officials said Monday.
Two parents were arrested after police discovered that 13 people were being held captive in their California home, shackled to beds with chains and padlocks in filthy conditions, officials said Monday.
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.
The 46-year-old singer was reportedly at a recording studio in London.
The 46-year-old singer was reportedly at a recording studio in London.
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.
Some Gatlinburg visitors got up close and personal with a wild bear this weekend.
Some Gatlinburg visitors got up close and personal with a wild bear this weekend.
Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency ahead of potential severe winter weather.
Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency ahead of potential severe winter weather.