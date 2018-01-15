Fort honors retiring personnel with quarterly retirement ceremony

Join Fort Huachuca in honoring personnel who are retiring from active duty during an Installation Retirement Ceremony.

The event is held quarterly and the public is invited to attend. The first ceremony will be held Friday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. Brown Parade Field.

Quarterly retirement ceremonies help to recognize retiring personnel who have served the country with distinction.

Everyone is invited to attend, though those without a DoD-issued ID card must first stop at the Visitor Control Center at Van Deman Gate to apply for a pass to access the installation.

