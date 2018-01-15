Different tone to celebrations as Tucsonans honor Martin Luther King Jr

The 31st annual Martin Luther King day parade and celebration at Reid Park in Tucson, took on a very different tone this year.

"At this point in 2018, it looks very grim," said Donna Liggins, a Tucson civil rights activist and parade organizer. "It looks very grim."

Liggins, a long time Tucson city employee who has a building named in her honor, is concerned about the tone and words coming out of Washington DC these days.

"I think the President is trying to divide us," she said. "We want to all be able to live in this wonderful world we call the United States and we're going backwards."

Ron Burton, who grew up in Chicago during the tumultuous 1960s and worked for the city's Mayor Richard Daly at the time, says racism has entered a new era.

"It's not going back to the way it was in the fifties and sixties where they had dogs and were shooting us down with water," he said. "There's a new racism going on and we got to find a way to deal with it."

He says it's time to "reload and rethink" the ways of looking at it. He believes things will probably get better in the future but we are going to go "through some tough times" and "nobody can predict the future."

Not exactly a ringing endorsement but a sentiment echoed by Liggins.

"We might have to go back and start marching again," she said. "We might have to have another Martin Luther King in 2018 to make a difference."

That is a sense of urgency many in her community feel right now.

"We are people that want to be together, no color," she said. "We all bleed red."

Hundreds came to listen to the speeches, music, or to show support for diversity, but also had to keep a watchful eye on their children, of which there were many of all races.

Dr. Trahern Jones brought his 3-year-old daughter.

"I definitely have a lot of hopes and dreams for the country she's going to grow up in," Jones said. "So I think we all have a responsibility to make this place into a better world."

But for Liggins, that's going to be a challenge.

"I don't see a good future at all, not at this point," she said. "It's very sad."

