Time is running out to sign up for youth Justice Careers Expo

Time is running out to sign up for youth Justice Careers Expo

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TUCSON, AZ

Organized by the Pima County Workforce Investment Board Youth Council, Pima County One-Stop Career Center, the Office of the Pima County School Superintendent, Tucson Youth Development and Fred G. Acosta Job Corps Center, the Justice Careers Expo is for youth from 16 to 24 years old. 

“Youth will find a lot to explore at this career expo, particularly if they are leaning toward a career in the justice field,” Vaughn Croft, chair of the Pima County Workforce Investment Board’s Youth Council, which is presenting the expo, said. “The criminal justice sector offers a number of exciting career options in a field with a lot of growth potential.”

Eligible youth looking for a career in law enforcement or the criminal justice system can attend the Justice Careers Expo held on Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tucson Police Department’s Westside Station, 1310 West Miracle Mile. Space is limited to the first 100 youth who RSVP. Deadline is Jan. 17. RSVP to Linda Reyes, Tucson Youth Development, 520-623-5843, linda.reyes@tucsonyouth.org.

Careers in justice and law enforcement are not just limited to roles such as police officer, lawyer, judge, or those who are seen in a court room. Support personnel also may be found in Pima County government, the city of Tucson, state of Arizona and at the federal level. Youth also will find a growing number of positions in the field of cyber security.

The expo includes tours of the police station and forensic laboratories. Breakout sessions on a variety of topics begin at 1:30 p.m.

The event opens with a keynote address by Tucson Police Captain Diane Duffy. Additional breakout sessions will be led by Customs and Border Protection, the TPD bomb squad, TPD’s SWAT team, and by cyber protection and hacking expert Pablo Bley. 

The bomb squad and SWAT team also will have outside displays.

