Time is running out to sign up for youth Justice Careers Expo

TPD arrested 80-year-old Robert Francis Krebs in connection an armed robbery at the Pyramid Federal Credit Union on Oracle Road.
A woman who was hit by a stray bullet during a family outing in Buckeye Sunday has died from her injuries.
South Tucson police say the victim was shot in the head by another man. No description of the suspect was immediately available.
“Youth will find a lot to explore at this career expo, particularly if they are leaning toward a career in the justice field,” Vaughn Croft, chair of the Pima County Workforce Investment Board’s Youth Council, which is presenting the expo, said. “The criminal justice sector offers a number of exciting career options in a field with a lot of growth potential.”
A man wanted for sexual assault was arrested late Saturday night after he was spotted sleeping outside of the Park Place Mall, city police said.
