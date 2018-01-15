Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services receives grant for PulsePoint app

The Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona has awarded Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services a grant for the implementation and use of an app that will empower CPR-trained bystanders to initiate aid when someone experiences a cardiac arrest in a nearby public location.

Awarded as part of the foundation’s Innovative Grant Cycle, the $26,000 grant was among those highlighted last week during a celebration at the foundation’s outreach center. The grant will cover the cost to integrate the PulsePoint Respond app into the Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services dispatch software and will also pay for the first two years of maintenance fees.

The integration is expected to be completed in the spring. Then, citizens will be able to use the free PulsePoint Respond App to get notifications when a cardiac arrest victim is reported at a nearby public location. Based on data uploaded to the PulsePoint AED App, the bystander will also see where the nearest publicly located AED is available.

“Initiating CPR and resuscitation efforts quickly, while first-responders are on the way, can significantly increase a victim’s chances of survival in the event of a cardiac arrest,” Sierra Vista Fire Chief Ron York says. “We greatly appreciate the Legacy Foundation’s support as we work to provide CPR-trained citizens a new way to help save lives.”

Additional CPR classes and public outreach will be conducted in the spring and summer, to ensure interested citizens have the information and training needed to use the app effectively. To learn more, contact Fire Station 3 at (520) 417-4400.

