J.O. Combs USD January Student of the Month Recognition

The J.O. Combs Unified School District continues to partner with Banner Ironwood in a Student of the Month program, which recognizes one student every month from each of our schools.

There is a selection process in place where students are recognized for the various pillars of the Character Counts Program, which include Responsibility, Trustworthiness, Citizenship, Caring, Respect and Fairness.

This presentation takes place each month at our Regular Governing Board Meeting.

For the month of January, Ms. Sharon Lind, Chief Executive Officer at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, presented each student with a Certificate of Special Recognition. A photograph was taken with the representative from Banner Ironwood, the Governing Board, and Superintendent Gayle A. Blanchard.

The following students were recognized for demonstrating the character trait of Respect:

Elisabeth Allen, Combs High School, Grade 11 (not pictured)

Nicole Chard, Combs Middle School, Grade 8

Uchechi Ubosi, Combs Traditional Academy, Grade 2

Logan Pflugfelder, Ellsworth Elementary, Grade 5

Julissa Saldivar, Ellsworth Elementary, Grade 5 (December Recognition)

Jack Reeves, Harmon Elementary, Grade 2

Brielle Muniz, Ranch Elementary, Grade 2

Emma Butler, Simonton Elementary, Grade 2

