SV residents invited to meeting on Timothy Lane Park improvements

Sierra Vista is hosting its third public input meeting regarding plans to improve Timothy Lane Park on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Casa Del Sol apartment complex, located at 1020 S. Carmichael Avenue.

At this meeting, City staff will share the outcome of the two previous meetings, ask for additional input, and answer questions. The meetings have been held in light of significant changes in the neighborhood that have occurred since the small parks master plan was developed in 2013, including the completion of the Casa Del Sol apartment complex adjacent to the park.

The City has about $85,000 of Community Development Block Grant funds designated for improvements at the neighborhood park. The input received will help ensure these improvements, and the master plan for the park, reflect the current needs of the neighborhood.

During the first two meetings held at the park in October, 23 people offered input. The most popular recommendations included adding walking and exercise facilities, constructing a shade structure, improving landscaping, and incorporating a picnic area.

Area residents are invited to attend the meeting on Saturday. Input can also be submitted in person at the Oscar Yrun Community Center, located at 3020 E. Tacoma St., or by emailing LeisureActivities@SierraVistaAZ.gov.

