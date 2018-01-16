Winter weather leads to 'critical' need for blood donations

Marana police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store on Tuesday morning at 3825 W. Orange Grove Road.
Blood donations in Tucson go to local hospitals first. Once area needs are met, then blood will be shipped across the country.
South Tucson police say the victim was shot in the head by another man. No description of the suspect was immediately available.
Sunday night, Jan. 14 between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., someone found the baby boy clean and wrapped up, lying on a changing table, according to the Tucson Airport Authority.
TPD arrested 80-year-old Robert Francis Krebs in connection an armed robbery at the Pyramid Federal Credit Union on Oracle Road.
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
Authorities searched for the student for nearly a week with assistance from drone pilots and found his body on Tuesday after recent rains partially exposed it.
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.
Grammy winner Edwin Hawkins, the gospel star best known for the crossover hit "Oh Happy Day," died Monday at age 74.
Word of Trump's comments threatened to upend delicate negotiations over resolving the status of the hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children.
