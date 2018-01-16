Winter weather leads to 'critical' need for blood donations

The need for blood donations has reached a critical level.

Samantha Bivens with the Red Cross said winter weather across the nation has caused people to not come out to donate.

She said on the east coast, more than 100 blood drives have been canceled, that means the Red Cross has collected thousands of pints less than what they need.

“We collected less than 28,000 pints than what we needed over the months of November and December alone, and (it's) because of those super hardcore storms that have hit the east coast," Bivens said. “In the first four days of January, we have collected even less than where we really need to be. So that has pushed us to a critical time period.”

Collected blood goes to cancer patients, burn victims, and accident victims.

Blood donations in Tucson go to local hospitals first. Once area needs are met, then blood will be shipped across the country.

Bivens said the Red Cross really needs donations of types O negative and B negative, but of course, they will take any type.

People can donate blood every 56 days. Bivens said if someone can’t donate but still wants to help, they can host a blood drive and encourage others to give.

.@RedCrossBloodAZ needs blood donations. Check out when the donor center and stop by to give #tucson pic.twitter.com/u8vjx9ORvD — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) January 16, 2018

