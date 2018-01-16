Marana police investigating armed robbery

Marana police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store on Tuesday morning at 3825 W. Orange Grove Road.
South Tucson police say the victim was shot in the head by another man. No description of the suspect was immediately available.
TPD arrested 80-year-old Robert Francis Krebs in connection an armed robbery at the Pyramid Federal Credit Union on Oracle Road.
A woman who was hit by a stray bullet during a family outing in Buckeye Sunday has died from her injuries.
“Youth will find a lot to explore at this career expo, particularly if they are leaning toward a career in the justice field,” Vaughn Croft, chair of the Pima County Workforce Investment Board’s Youth Council, which is presenting the expo, said. “The criminal justice sector offers a number of exciting career options in a field with a lot of growth potential.”
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.
From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about 100 million Americans are under winter weather advisories.
Authorities searched for the student for nearly a week with assistance from drone pilots and found his body on Tuesday after recent rains partially exposed it.
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.
It’s only January, but there are some very important reasons to file your taxes early this year.
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.
