Marana police investigating armed robbery

By Tucson News Now Staff
The incident happened at 7 a.m. at the AM/PM at 3825 W. Orange Grove Road. (Source: Marana Police Department)
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Marana police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

According to a tweet from Sgt. Chriswell Scott of the Marana Police Department, the incident happened at 7 a.m. at the AM/PM at 3825 W. Orange Grove Road.

No injuries were reported.

No suspects are in custody. No further information about the suspects was immediately available.

