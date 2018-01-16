Marana police investigating armed robbery

The incident happened at 7 a.m. at the AM/PM at 3825 W. Orange Grove Road. (Source: Marana Police Department)

Marana police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

According to a tweet from Sgt. Chriswell Scott of the Marana Police Department, the incident happened at 7 a.m. at the AM/PM at 3825 W. Orange Grove Road.

No injuries were reported.

@MaranaPD is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at approx 7am this morning at the AM/PM located at 3825 W Orange Grove Rd. No injuries reported and no suspects in custody at this time. @MPDSgtWarren pic.twitter.com/Ri8ugvqyLo — Sgt. Chriswell Scott (@MPDSgtScott) January 16, 2018

No suspects are in custody. No further information about the suspects was immediately available.

