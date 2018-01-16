Arizona introduces Coach Sumlin, announces deal

The Wildcats new football head coach Kevin Sumlin was introduced at the University of Arizona on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

It was also when the public learned the details of his contract.

Sumlin and the university agreed to a 5-year contract worth $14.5 million.

Sumlin starts with a "Good morning...Bear Down." — Damien Alameda (@DAlamedaKOLD) January 16, 2018

He will get base pay of $2 million per year for the first two years, then $3.5 million for the next three.

The deal includes provisions regarding payout obligations if the contract is terminated early without cause.

All terms are pending approval by the Arizona Board of Regents.

