Fatal crash closes Ajo Way

A fatal crash has resulted in the temporary closure of West Ajo Way on Tucson's southwest side.

According to a tweet from Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department, the road is closed from South Mission Road to South Freedom Drive.

Dugan said the crash involved one vehicle, which came to rest upside down in a wash.

TRAFFIC ALERT ??: Ajo Way is shut down from Mission Rd. to Freedom Dr. while detectives investigate a single vehicle collision that has turned fatal. pic.twitter.com/O85AmGwh9v — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) January 16, 2018

No further information was immediately available.

Tucson News Now has a crew headed to the scene.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.