Tuesday's Tails: Meet George

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

George is Tuesday's Tails for Jan. 16.

George is a sweet 2-year-old Shepherd mix and is a staff favorite at Pima Animal Care Center. He came into the shelter as a stray in early November. George's adoption fee is waived so only the $18 license fee is required to bring him home with you.

Pima Animal Care Center is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. For more information on PACC, click here.  

Whoever adopts our animals in Tuesday's Tail will get a free bath and brush from Wags My Tail at Ina and Shannon.

