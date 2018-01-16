PACC looks to community for leads after dog found hanging from tree

Dog found hanging from a tree near the Lowes on Oracle. (Source: Pima Animal Care Center)

A dog was found hanging from a tree near a home improvement store on North Oracle Road in Tucson on Monday, Jan. 15.

The Pima Animal Care Center said the animal cruelty case happened around 12:53 p.m. behind a store in the 4100 block of North Oracle Road.

According to a PACC news release, a 15-year-old who was walking heard whimpering sounds. Curious she followed the sound and found the mixed-breed dog hanging from a tree. She climbed the tree, freed the dog and called PACC for help.

The case is similar to that of "Sunny" the dog, who was found hanging from a tree near Kino Stadium in 2015.

The dog was taken to PACC for medical evaluation by Animal Protection Officer Alexis Martinez, who responded to the scene. According to PACC x-rays of the dog show minimal injury from the incident, but the dog remains under observation.

Officer Martinez searched the area where the dog was found and reviewed security footage, but found nothing related to the incident.

Anyone with information about the dog or the incident is asked to call PACC's Investigation Sergeant Tiffany Foster at 724-5990 or tiffany.foster@pima.gov, or call the 88-CRIME hotline at 520-882-7463.

