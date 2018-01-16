PACC looks to community for leads after dog found hanging from t - Tucson News Now

PACC looks to community for leads after dog found hanging from tree

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Dog found hanging from a tree near the Lowes on Oracle. (Source: Pima Animal Care Center) Dog found hanging from a tree near the Lowes on Oracle. (Source: Pima Animal Care Center)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A dog was found hanging from a tree near a home improvement store on North Oracle Road in Tucson on Monday, Jan. 15.

The Pima Animal Care Center said the animal cruelty case happened around 12:53 p.m. behind a store in the 4100 block of North Oracle Road. 

According to a PACC news release, a 15-year-old who was walking heard whimpering sounds. Curious she followed the sound and found the mixed-breed dog hanging from a tree. She climbed the tree, freed the dog and called PACC for help. 

The case is similar to that of "Sunny" the dog, who was found hanging from a tree near Kino Stadium in 2015. 

The dog was taken to PACC for medical evaluation by Animal Protection Officer Alexis Martinez, who responded to the scene. According to PACC x-rays of the dog show minimal injury from the incident, but the dog remains under observation. 

Officer Martinez searched the area where the dog was found and reviewed security footage, but found nothing related to the incident. 

Anyone with information about the dog or the incident is asked to call PACC's Investigation Sergeant Tiffany Foster at 724-5990 or tiffany.foster@pima.gov, or call the 88-CRIME hotline at 520-882-7463. 

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • PetsPet ConnectionMore>>

  • PACC looks to community for leads after dog found hanging from tree

    PACC looks to community for leads after dog found hanging from tree

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 7:12 PM EST2018-01-17 00:12:32 GMT
    Dog found hanging from a tree near the Lowes on Oracle. (Source: Pima Animal Care Center)Dog found hanging from a tree near the Lowes on Oracle. (Source: Pima Animal Care Center)

    Pima Animal Care Center is asking for the public's help with an animal cruelty case, after a dog was found hanging from a tree on around 12:53 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15 in an area behind the Lowes store at 4151 North Oracle Road.  

    Pima Animal Care Center is asking for the public's help with an animal cruelty case, after a dog was found hanging from a tree on around 12:53 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15 in an area behind the Lowes store at 4151 North Oracle Road.  

  • Tuesday's Tails: Meet George

    Tuesday's Tails: Meet George

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 2:29 PM EST2018-01-16 19:29:57 GMT
    (Source: KOLD News 13)(Source: KOLD News 13)

    George is a sweet 2-year-old Shepherd mix and is a staff favorite at Pima Animal Care Center.

    George is a sweet 2-year-old Shepherd mix and is a staff favorite at Pima Animal Care Center.

  • Help name the new PCSD Crisis Response Canines

    Help name the new PCSD Crisis Response Canines

    Friday, January 12 2018 4:33 PM EST2018-01-12 21:33:14 GMT
    Two new Crisis Response Canines for PCSD. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)Two new Crisis Response Canines for PCSD. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

    The two new Crisis response team pups will undergo training before they can begin their new jobs, which in addition to basic obedience they will learn the ins and outs of being therapy dogs. They will be assigned to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.  

    The two new Crisis response team pups will undergo training before they can begin their new jobs, which in addition to basic obedience they will learn the ins and outs of being therapy dogs. They will be assigned to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly