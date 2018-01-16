APP EXTRA: Full interview with Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin

Coach Kevin Sumlin has agreed to a 5-year contract worth $14.5 million.
KOLD News 13's David Kelly sat down with Arizona's new head football coach Kevin Sumlin.
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.
Sports Director Damien Alameda spoke with Kelvin Eafon, Clarence Bam McRae, and Lamont Lovett to gauge their thoughts on Arizona's new head football coach.
The University of Arizona has selected three-time national Coach of the Year finalist Kevin Sumlin to lead its football program.
