APP EXTRA: Full interview with Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin

The Wildcats new football head coach Kevin Sumlin was introduced at the University of Arizona on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

It was also when the public learned the details of his contract.

Sumlin and the university agreed to a five-year contract worth $14.5 million.

Read more about the Sumlin announcement HERE.

