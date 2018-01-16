UPDATE: Suspect in 2017 crime spree, deputy-involved shooting out of the hospital, now in jail

A woman was shot and has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department.
According to a Pima County Sheriff's Department news release, 25-year-old Elijah Lawrence is facing four counts of aggravated assault, one count of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping after the Oct. 4 incident that took place on East Aviation Parkway and East 34th Street.
Marana police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store on Tuesday morning at 3825 W. Orange Grove Road.
South Tucson police say the victim was shot in the head by another man. No description of the suspect was immediately available.
TPD arrested 80-year-old Robert Francis Krebs in connection an armed robbery at the Pyramid Federal Credit Union on Oracle Road.
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.
A law passed in 2016 that requires online and catalog retailers to notify shoppers in Louisiana about purchases being subject to state use tax is taking effect.
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.
One of the dozens of sexual abuse victims of a disgraced former Michigan sports doctor has warned at his sentencing hearing that "little girls don't stay little forever.".
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.
Authorities searched for the student for nearly a week with assistance from drone pilots and found his body on Tuesday after recent rains partially exposed it.
It’s only January, but there are some very important reasons to file your taxes early this year.
