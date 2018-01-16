UPDATE: Suspect in 2017 crime spree, deputy-involved shooting out of the hospital, now in jail

The suspect in the Oct. 4, 2017 crime spree, deputy-involved shooting has been booked into the Pima County Jail following his release from the hospital.

According to a Pima County Sheriff's Department news release, 25-year-old Elijah Lawrence is facing four counts of aggravated assault, one count of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping after the Oct. 4 incident that took place on East Aviation Parkway and East 34th Street.

Lawrence is also facing several additional charges from the Tucson Police Department.

He has spent the last few months in a medical rehabilitation facility recovering from his gunshot wounds and subsequent surgeries, according to the PCSD release.

