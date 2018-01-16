Sen. Flake to deliver speech comparing Trump's attacks on media to Stalin's

The vote was 3-2, split along party lines with the three Democrats supporting it and the Republicans against it.
Coach Kevin Sumlin has agreed to a 5-year contract worth $14.5 million.
Blood donations in Tucson go to local hospitals first. Once area needs are met, then blood will be shipped across the country.
Pima Animal Care Center is asking for the public's help with an animal cruelty case, after a dog was found hanging from a tree on around 12:53 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15 in an area behind the Lowes store at 4151 North Oracle Road.
A woman was shot and has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department.
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.
A law passed in 2016 that requires online and catalog retailers to notify shoppers in Louisiana about purchases being subject to state use tax is taking effect.
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.
One of the dozens of sexual abuse victims of a disgraced former Michigan sports doctor has warned at his sentencing hearing that "little girls don't stay little forever.".
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.
Authorities searched for the student for nearly a week with assistance from drone pilots and found his body on Tuesday after recent rains partially exposed it.
It’s only January, but there are some very important reasons to file your taxes early this year.
