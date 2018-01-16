THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: UA hires new head football coach

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

Maybe you’ve heard.

I bet you’ve heard.

The University of Arizona Wildcats have hired and now we’ve heard from – the new head football coach, Kevin Sumlin from Texas A&M.

Right out of the gate – the University’s legal eagles have already made their best play in making sure Sumlin’s contract had a built-in protection to prevent what happened when the University let Rich Rodriguez go.

Rodriquez got his waking papers but he also got a check for upwards of $6 million. That won’t happen with Sumlin.

What happened with Rich Rod was an expensive lesson to learn. But now it’s a new era. Bear Down Wildcats.

