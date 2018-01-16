TPD investigating possible domestic violence related shooting near Craycroft, 29th

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting possibly related to a domestic violence incident in the 5400 block of East 30th Street.

A woman was shot and has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department.

No one is in custody, according to Dugan. Tucson police are searching for a male suspect.

Further details were not immediately known.

