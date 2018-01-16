Pima Co. Board of Supervisors passes resolution on DACA

The Pima County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution urging Congress to continue the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program and continue efforts to come to an agreement on immigration.

The vote was 3-2, split along party lines with the three Democrats supporting it and the Republicans against it.

"I can't support the resolution as written," said Ally Miller, District 1 Supervisor.

The issue was brought back before the board following a week long controversy in Washington DC, which has been wrestling with the DACA issue.

A potential bipartisan agreement was scuttled following President Trump's outburst when he used what has been described as vulgar language to describe countries with citizens who immigrate to the United States.

Supervisor Richard Elias, who called the language vulgar, says it should offend Mexican immigr ants.

"I resent it strongly myself," he said. "I can't speak for other Mexican Americans, but I feel very offended."

Even though Mexico was not singled out, Elias says the President's past history of calling Mexican immigr ants rapists and murderers, is enough to know Mexico is held in contempt by the President.

"Am I scared, yes," said Dario Andrade Mendoza, who started his master's degree in electrical computer engineering last week. "My future is scary but I've never had certainty."

The 23-year-old was brought to the U.S. when he was nine but it wasn't until he was able to secure scholarships and in-state tuition gr anted to DACA recipients that he could finally go to college.

Even with the uncertainty of the DACA program, he will continue his studies and for the time being, take life day to day.

"I still have a work permit," he said. "I have something secure for over a year, so I'm going to focus on that and take advantage of that."

Mendoza hopes to finish his masters in three semesters and will then go from there.

"There's risk in everything we do, everything is a risk," he said. "We have to calculate that for ourselves but DACA folks know the reward is worth the risk."

