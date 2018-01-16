Human smuggling attempt stopped by Douglas BP agents

Four people are in custody, with one facing charges of human smuggling after being stopped on Sunday night, Jan. 14 at an immigration stop on State Route 80 in Cochise County.

Tucson Border Patrol agents at the Douglas Station stopped a Chevrolet Cavalier at the checkpoint near Douglas, they identified the driver as an 18-year-old from Mexico, who was authorized to work in the U.S.

According to the release the passenger was a 19-year-old male from Ghana who was in the U.S. illegally. As agents searched the vehicle they found two more men from Mexico hiding in the trunk.

The driver faces smuggling charges, while the three remaining face immigration violations.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.