Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski found dead

Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski found dead in apartment.
Sports Director Damien Alameda sits down with Arizona's new head football coach Kevin Sumlin.
Coach Kevin Sumlin has agreed to a 5-year contract worth $14.5 million.
KOLD News 13's David Kelly sat down with Arizona's new head football coach Kevin Sumlin.
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
People also felt the"boom" from the likely meteor, which registered a 2.0 in magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.
