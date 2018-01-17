Chandler man accused of holding girlfriend captive for days

Police say 51-year-old John Ormond is facing multiple charges of aggravated assault, sexual assault and kidnapping.
A woman was shot and has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department.
According to a Pima County Sheriff's Department news release, 25-year-old Elijah Lawrence is facing four counts of aggravated assault, one count of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping after the Oct. 4 incident that took place on East Aviation Parkway and East 34th Street.
Marana police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store on Tuesday morning at 3825 W. Orange Grove Road.
South Tucson police say the victim was shot in the head by another man. No description of the suspect was immediately available.
