Chandler man accused of holding girlfriend captive for days

A Chandler man is accused of beating and sexually assaulting his girlfriend along with binding her in leather straps and wooden shackles for 17 days.

Police say 51-year-old John Ormond is facing multiple charges of aggravated assault, sexual assault and kidnapping.

It was unclear Tuesday, Jan. 16, if he has a lawyer yet.

Police went to Ormond's home Jan. 8 for a welfare check on the victim.

Officers reported finding the woman in the master bedroom in a state of undress, with a significant head wound and covered in what appeared to be dried blood.

The woman told police Ormond allegedly had been physically and sexually assaulting her since Dec. 23.

She was taken to a hospital and treated for facial fractures plus a broken finger a broken bone in her left hand.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.