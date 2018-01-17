Chandler man accused of holding girlfriend captive for days

The Tucson Police Department is working a domestic violence incident involving a boyfriend and girlfriend in the 700 block of West Calle de Casas Lindas.
The Tucson Police Department is working a domestic violence incident involving a boyfriend and girlfriend in the 700 block of West Calle de Casas Lindas.
A Pima County man accused of stabbing a 13-year-old and his father in 2013 has been found guilty on charges of attempted murder and aggravated charges.
A Pima County man accused of stabbing a 13-year-old and his father in 2013 has been found guilty on charges of attempted murder and aggravated charges.
Surveillance video from the store shows the two suspects breaking the glass on the front door and entering the store. They remained inside for maybe a minute and a half before leaving.
Surveillance video from the store shows the two suspects breaking the glass on the front door and entering the store. They remained inside for maybe a minute and a half before leaving.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department Robbery/Assault Unit is asking for the public's help identifying and locating a suspect and potential accomplice in the Sunday, Jan. 7 armed robbery of the Quik Mart at 900 West Roger Road.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department Robbery/Assault Unit is asking for the public's help identifying and locating a suspect and potential accomplice in the Sunday, Jan. 7 armed robbery of the Quik Mart at 900 West Roger Road.
The robbery happened at the National Bank of Arizona, 5360 N. La Cholla Boulevard, on Oct. 13, 2017.
The robbery happened at the National Bank of Arizona, 5360 N. La Cholla Boulevard, on Oct. 13, 2017.