Babies dropped at Safe Haven locations find relatively easy path to adoption

Authorities continue to search for clues in the case of a child abandoned at the Tucson International Airport.

The child was found Sunday night, Jan. 13, wrapped in a blanket on a changing table near the restrooms, located directly across the rental cars.

Police and fire crews with the Tucson Airport Authority responded and gave the baby first aid before taking him to the hospital. The baby is safe and healthy.

The incident caught national attention and left many wondering what could be next for the child.

Arizona is a Safe Haven state, meaning parents unwilling or unable to care for their newborn can drop them off at designated sites.

The restroom at the airport is not considered a Safe Haven site, although there is a fire station on the property.

So if it is determined that the child is not covered under the law, the process to find the child a permanent home can take longer as police continue to investigate the incident.

However, a child placed at a designated Safe Haven site can move much quicker through the system. That’s because contact with the parent was likely made during the hand-off of the child.

The Arizona Safe Haven Baby Foundation said these children are typically adopted within 24 hours.

Forty children have been adopted under the Safe Have law since it was put into place.

